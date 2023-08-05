Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Position Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 433,348 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $6,511,000.

BATS:POCT opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

