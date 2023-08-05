Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $13.18. Inpex shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 4,281 shares traded.

Inpex Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

