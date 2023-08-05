Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Anahaita N. Kotval bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $68,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $217.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

