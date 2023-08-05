Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases A$14,193.46 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 18,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$14,193.46 ($9,525.81).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Karl Siegling purchased 17,837 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,144.74 ($9,493.11).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Karl Siegling bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,200.00 ($12,214.77).

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

