Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases 253 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman acquired 253 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,644.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,172.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
UMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of UMBF stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19.
UMB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UMB Financial
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.