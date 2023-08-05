Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases 253 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman acquired 253 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,644.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,172.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,005,000 after buying an additional 482,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,824,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

