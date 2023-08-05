Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Agiliti Trading Down 3.5 %
Agiliti stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.11, a PEG ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.21.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
