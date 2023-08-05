Insider Selling: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) CAO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.53. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,528 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,164,000 after buying an additional 3,160,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,736 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

