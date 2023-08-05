Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 7,782 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.