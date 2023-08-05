Insider Selling: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,704,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.