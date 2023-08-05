Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) COO Sells $15,457.36 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $15,457.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Louis Lanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,725 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $18,462.75.

PaySign Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of PaySign

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.