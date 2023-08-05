Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $15,016.32 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $15,016.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,399,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,975,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,896.60.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

PVL opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.54%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.