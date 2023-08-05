Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Insider Sells 7,348 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $29,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
See Also
