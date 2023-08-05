Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 12,295 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $114.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

