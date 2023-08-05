Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Institutional Venture Partners Sells 111,347 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $116,914.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,010.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 1,960 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $2,058.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,807 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,297.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,179 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $4,387.95.

On Friday, June 16th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 55,207 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $57,967.35.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $6,098.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,313.10.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $220.40.

Inspirato Stock Up 1.0 %

Inspirato stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspirato by 195.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspirato by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspirato by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inspirato by 66.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

