Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 229.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

