iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $120.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

