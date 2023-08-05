iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

