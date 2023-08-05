iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,356,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 251,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 168,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $127.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

