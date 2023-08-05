iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

