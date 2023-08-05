Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

