Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $449.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.84 and a 200-day moving average of $419.77. The company has a market capitalization of $347.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

