Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $64,228,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.30 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.