Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX opened at $85.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.