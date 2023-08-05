Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

