Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.
COF stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
