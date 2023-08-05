Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,876 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 319,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

