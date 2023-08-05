Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of DG stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

