Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Shell by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $37,041,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 133.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

