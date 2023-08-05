James R. Burke Sells 2,203 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Burke sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $22,933.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 314,684 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,439,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 176,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

See Also

