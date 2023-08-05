Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $190.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.94.
Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
