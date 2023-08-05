Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $190.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

