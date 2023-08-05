JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

