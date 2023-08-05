JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of FROG opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at $95,753,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

