Jill Olmstead Sells 2,631 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $58,723.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

