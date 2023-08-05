J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) COO Stephen Every Sells 2,818 Shares of Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

JJSF stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $127.80 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

