JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.