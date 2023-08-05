JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
