Joseph S. Steinberg Sells 134,217 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

