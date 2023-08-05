JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.50

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.85). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 31,267 shares.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.50.
About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
