JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $373.00

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 386.33 ($4.96). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.96), with a volume of 30,652 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £249.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,015.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 387.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe sold 20,000 shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.66), for a total transaction of £72,600 ($93,208.37). Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

