Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Sells $376,978.25 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.