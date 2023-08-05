KBC Group NV Purchases 10,925 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.