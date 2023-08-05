KBC Group NV Sells 192 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $126.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

