KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 134.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Allegion Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.21. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.