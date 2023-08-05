Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.37

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.12. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,731 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

