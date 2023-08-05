KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target Cut to $3.00

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 843.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,682,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

