Kurt Knight Sells 5,574 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $12,875.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,320,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $12,978.61.

On Monday, June 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $62,590.88.

American Well Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

