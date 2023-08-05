L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 1,807 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.