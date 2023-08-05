Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

