Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

