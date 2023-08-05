Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 48.51% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

