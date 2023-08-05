Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

LPX stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

